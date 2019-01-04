Dulé Hill is expecting a baby boy with wife and "Ballers" alum Jazmyn Simon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The West Wing alum Dulé Hill is going to be a new dad.

The 43-year-old actor announced in a tweet Thursday that he's expecting a baby boy with his wife, actress Jazmyn Simon, in May.

Hill shared several photos on Twitter, including a picture of Simon cradling her baby bump and a family portrait with Simon and her 14-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

"Soooo, @JazmynSimon & I have been keeping a secret... The Littlest Hill is coming soon #ItsABoy #ComingSoon #May2019 #GodIsSoGood," he captioned the post.

Hill and Simon met on the set of Ballers and married in Antigua, Guatemala, in April after a year-long engagement.

"If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon," Hill wrote on Instagram at the time.

Simon couldn't help but gush about Hill in an interview with People after the wedding.

"I hit the jackpot in love," she said. "I'm looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the whole world."

Hill is known for playing Charlie Young on The West Wing and Burton "Gus" Guster on Psych, and presently portrays Alex Williams on Suits. He plays Larry Siefert on Ballers, which featured Simon as Julie Greane.