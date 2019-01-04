NAACP Image Awards to air live on March 30 through TV One

Tracee Ellis Ross appears backstage with the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for "black-ish." | License Photo
Ava DuVernay appears backstage with the Entertainer of the Year award. | License Photo
From left to right Malcolm D. Lee, Will Packer and James Lopez appear backstage with their Outstanding Motion Picture award for "Girls Trip." | License Photo
Daniel Kaluuya appears backstage with the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Get Out." | License Photo
Courtney Kemp Agboh appears backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Power." | License Photo
Danny Glover appears backstage with the NAACP President's Award. The award is given in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Past honorees include Muhammad Ali, John Legend and Bill Clinton. | License Photo
Naturi Naughton appears backstage with Outstanding Drama Series award for "Power." | License Photo
Omari Hardwick appears backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Power." | License Photo
Charlie Wilson appears backstage with the Music Makes a Difference Honor award. | License Photo
Caleb McLaughlin won Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series) for his performance in "Stranger Things." | License Photo
Jordan Peele won for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for his work on "Get Out." | License Photo
Anderson family from left to right Kyra Anderson, Alvina Stewart, host and nominee for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for "black-ish" Anthony Anderson, Doris Hancox, and Nathan Anderson arrive. | License Photo
Halle Berry (L) is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in "Kidnap." Berry arrives in Reem Acra with a guest. | License Photo
Issa Rae was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, and twice for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her work on "Insecure." | License Photo
Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" arrives. | License Photo
Costume designer June Ambrose arrives in Michael Costello. | License Photo
Tina Lifford was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Queen Sugar." | License Photo
Omar Benson Miller (L) of "Ballers" arrives with his mother. | License Photo
Brandon P. Bell of "Dear White People" arrives. | License Photo
From left to right Dondre Whitfield, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick arrive. Whitfield was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Queen Sugar" and Hardwick was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "Power." | License Photo
Joe Morton was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "Scandal." | License Photo
Musician Amara "Le Negra" (R) arrives with Shadow Flack. | License Photo
Yvonne Orji was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "Insecure." | License Photo
Kerry Washington was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Scandal" and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Cars 3." | License Photo
Common was nominated for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for his song with Andra Day "Stand Up for Something." | License Photo
Lauren Morelli (L) and wife Samira Wiley arrive on the red carpet. Wiley was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale." | License Photo
Logan Browning of "Dear White People" arrives. | License Photo
Tristan Wilds of "Shots Fired" arrives. | License Photo
Judge Mathis of the reality show "Judge Mathis" arrives. | License Photo
Betty Gabriel of "Get Out" arrives. | License Photo
Lonnie Chavis was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series) for his work in "This is Us."
| License Photo
Musician and actress Paula Jai Parker (L) arrives with a guest. | License Photo
Lil Rel Howery was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Get Out."
| License Photo
Yvette Nicole Brown (L) was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work in “Elena of Avalor.” | License Photo
President of LPM & Zeus Lemuel Plummer (R) arrives with Janeisha John. | License Photo
Jacob Latimore of "The Chi" arrives. | License Photo
Nnamdi Asomugha is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Crown Heights." | License Photo
Keesha Sharp was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in "Marshall."
| License Photo
Timon Kyle Durrett of "Queen Sugar" arrives. | License Photo
Marque Richardson of "Dear White People" arrives. | License Photo
Peter Mackenzie of "Black-ish" arrives. | License Photo
Laurence Fishburne was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for his work in “Madiba.”
| License Photo
Woody McClain was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for his work in “The New Edition Story.” | License Photo
(L-R) Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez of "Unsolved" arrive. | License Photo
Storm Reid of "A Wrinkle in Time" arrives. | License Photo
Sonequa Martin-Green of "The Walking Dead" arrives with a guest. | License Photo
John Patrick Amedori of "Dear White People" arrives. | License Photo
Jazz artist Aaron Bing arrives. | License Photo
Natalie Paul was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in "Crown Heights." | License Photo
Miles Brown of "black-ish" arrives. | License Photo
Loretta Devine was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in “The Carmichael Show” as well as Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for “Doc McStuffins.” | License Photo
Iva Colter (L) and husband Mike Colter arrive on the red carpet. Mike Colter was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "Marvel’s The Defenders.” | License Photo
MAJOR. was nominated for Outstanding Song (Traditional) for his song "Honest." | License Photo
Jazmyn Simon of "Ballers" arrives. | License Photo
Jenisa Garland (L) and husband Isaiah Washington of "Grey's Anatomy" arrive. | License Photo
Annie Ilonzeh of "Person of Interest" arrives. | License Photo
Lance Gross (L) of "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" arrives with his wife Rebecca Jefferson. | License Photo
Danai Gurira was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in “All Eyez on Me.” | License Photo
Josh Gad (L) and Chadwick Boseman arrive on the red carpet. Boseman was nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in “Marshall.” | License Photo
Danielle Brooks was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black." | License Photo
Anthony Hemingway of "Unsolved" arrives. | License Photo
Tyler James Williams of "Dear White People" arrives. | License Photo
Michael Rainey Jr. of "Power" arrives. | License Photo
Rhyon Brown of "Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le" arrives. | License Photo
Gabrielle Carteris of "Beverly Hills, 90210" arrives. | License Photo
Andra Day was nominated for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration. | License Photo
Lisa Vidal of "Being Mary Jane" arrives. | License Photo
Tiffany Boone of "Beautiful Creatures" arrives. | License Photo
Damien Escobar was nominated for Outstanding Jazz Album. | License Photo