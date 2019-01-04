Trending Stories

'True Life' returns with special on fans obsessed with the Kardashians
WWE Hall of Famer, interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dead at 76
Olivia Newton-John responds to death rumors: 'I'm doing great'
Nikki Bella is 'still in love' with John Cena in new 'Total Bellas' clip
K-pop star Kang Daniel breaks pope's Instagram record

Christina Aguilera, Dan + Shay perform in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Navy tests two-ship littoral combat group with South America deployment
Appeals court sides with Trump's ban on transgender troops
Trump urges new Congress to act on border security 'crisis'
Report: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split up again
Study: Half of people who think they have allergies are wrong
 
