Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson's divorce is at a standstill after her documents were rejected by a court for a second time.

TMZ reported the 33-year-old television personality's divorce from Hank Baskett was delayed again due to an error in paperwork.

The Blast said the court issued a letter to Wilkinson asking her to correct the documents.

"Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court," the note reads.

Wilkinson's divorce was previously rejected in November after the star entered the wrong jurisdiction date and forgot to check a required box, according to TMZ. Wilkinson told fans in October she had "signed her last divorce paper."

"I gave it all i got. Truly did," she wrote on Twitter. "Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage. She vowed to focus on herself and her two kids with Baskett, 9-year-old son Hank and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, in a New Year's Eve post Monday.

"This year I'll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support," the television personality wrote.

"2019 will be about simplifying and decluttering," she said. "Focusing on what truly makes me happy and laugh. Push and work hard not to prove anything to the world but to prove to myself that I can do anything I put my mind to."