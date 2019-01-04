Jessie J steps back from social media after bodyguard's death

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Jessie J is taking a step back from social media in the wake of her bodyguard's death.
The 30-year-old British singer announced a break from Twitter and Instagram in a post Thursday after her friend and bodyguard Dave died this week.
"Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life. Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself," Jessie J wrote.
"When sadness hits it's important we embrace it, so it doesn't define us and it's for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love," she said. "I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way."
The "Bang Bang" singer said she will be taking "a solid break" from social media for some time. She said any posts in the interim will be work-related and come from her team.
"Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone," the star explained. "I love you all. Happy new year. The year of LIVING THE best life for YOU."
Jessie J announced Dave's death in an Instagram post Sunday. She honored him in an emotional tribute recalling moments from their four-year friendship and work relationship.
"You weren't just my security, we ARE family. 4 years. Me and you," the singer wrote.
"I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it. I love you so much," she said. "I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day."
Jessie J completed her R.O.S.E. world tour in December. Her new boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum, had nothing but praise for the singer after attending her show in London in November.