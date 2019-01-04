Julia Michaels voiced her love for Lauv on Twitter following their reported split. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Issues" singer Julia Michaels has called it quits with boyfriend Lauv.

The 25-year-old recording artist voiced her love for Lauv in a tweet Wednesday after appearing to take a dig at the 24-year-old singer, born Ari Leff, on Instagram Stories.

Michaels spoke out after a fan told her to clarify her comments so people would stop attacking Lauv on social media.

"We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands. I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light," she responded.

We’ve both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands. I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light https://t.co/ClBi8sanWk — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) January 3, 2019

Michaels had fueled rumors of a split after sharing her new year's resolution earlier in the day on Instagram Stories.

"No more dating narcissists," she wrote, according to People.

Michaels also posted a screenshot of an article describing narcissistic behaviors. She later said on Twitter that people shouldn't assume she was referring to Lauv.

"Assumptions are assumptions and they're only heightened when everyone can pin it to something due to a current situation. I could be talking about a pencil! Lol I have dated LOTS OF DUDES and girls. Let me tell you," she wrote. "Ima be celibate for real lol."

Assumptions are assumptions and they’re only heightened when everyone can pin it to something due to a current situation. I could be talking about a pencil! Lol I have dated LOTS OF DUDES and girls. Let me tell you 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Ima be celibate for real lol https://t.co/ONTOcEh9vb — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) January 2, 2019

E! News said Michaels and Lauv were first linked in the fall following the release of their duet, "There's No Way," in September.