Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Julia Ormond, Michael Stipe

Julia Ormond attends the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15, 2012. The actor turns 54 on January 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 92)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and player Don Shula in 1930 (age 89)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 82)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 76)

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 65)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 61)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 56)

-- Singer Till Lindemann (Rammstein) in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 21)

-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 16)