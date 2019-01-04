Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Dillon (L-R) attends the MTV Movie Awards on April 13, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, and Jerry Ferrara (L-R) attend the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon on April 21, 2015. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Ferrara (L), pictured with Breanne Ferrara, is excited to be expecting a son with Breanne. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Entourage alum Jerry Ferrara is going to be a dad.

The 39-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Thursday that he's excited to welcome a son with wife Breanne Ferrara.

Ferrara shared a photo of himself pretending to lecture Breanne's baby bump on a basketball court. Breanne showed off her growing belly in a formfitting tank top and leggings.

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!" Ferrara wrote. "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do."

"I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism!" he added. "2019 here we come!"

Breanne posted the same picture on her own account and alluded to her past miscarriage in the caption.

"This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives," the expectant mom wrote.

"And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May. #rainbowbaby #22weeks #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement," she added.

Ferrara and Breanne married in June 2017 with Ferrara's Entourage co-stars Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly in attendance. The actor played Turtle on Entourage, which ended in 2011 after an eight-season run on HBO.