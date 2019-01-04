Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New bride Christina El Moussa is sharing details about her engagement and "quiet" wedding.

The 35-year-old television personality discussed husband Ant Anstead's proposal and their surprise nuptials in a joint interview with People published Thursday.

"We had an engagement, we just didn't tell anyone," Anstead said of keeping his proposal private.

"It's different for us now. We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi," El Moussa explained.

El Moussa and Anstead got engaged in September but kept the news quiet as they planned their wedding.

"I did the proposal on Newport Beach on the sand with some champagne at sunset," Anstead shared.

"He was like, 'Let's just go for a bike ride' and we were going to grab dinner," El Moussa added. "We were watching the sunset, and then all of a sudden he just got on his knee and proposed. So yes, I was surprised."

El Moussa and Anstead tied the knot Dec. 22 at a surprise wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., after initially telling their 70 guests they were attending a holiday boat parade. El Moussa shared a video from the ceremony Thursday on Instagram.

"12.22.18," she captioned the post.

El Moussa and Anstead were first linked in November 2017. El Moussa was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead was wed to Louise Anstead.

"Ant has been so supportive," El Moussa told E! News in June. "He always just says, 'You're an amazing person' ... He's so positive with me that he's just really lifted me up in so many ways."