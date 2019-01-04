Bethenny Frankel attends the New York premiere of "Pan" on October 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel was traveling when her flight was forced to turn around due to her severe allergy to fish.

The 48-year-old television personality had a close call on a plane Thursday after nearly dying from an allergic reaction to fish in December.

"Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they're serving bass. They couldn't not serve it they said," Frankel tweeted after her flight landed.

"Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife," she added.

The Real Housewives of New York star responded to a fan who suggested she fly on a private plane to avoid similar situations in the future.

"I am fortunate enough to do that sometimes, but it is a massive waste and not environmentally friendly is doing solo. But I hears ya," she wrote.

Frankel shared more details about her allergy, saying she is sensitive to fish in both physical and airborne forms, such as fumes from cooking.

"To clarify: some allergens are transmitted by touch & air. Fish is one & is fatal. The more exposure to them, the more susceptible. It's not like an immunity thing where more exposure means less susceptible. It's opposite. I've always kept it quiet but that's over now."

Frankel went public about her fish allergy in December after spending two days in the hospital due to an allergic reaction.

"I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead," she told fans at the time.

Frankel is known for starring on The Real Housewives of New York, which completed a 10th season on Bravo in September.