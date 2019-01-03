Taye Diggs to host Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 13

Taye Diggs (R) and Daniel Ezra attend The CW upfront on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taye Diggs said he's "ridiculously excited" to host the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Taye Diggs will host the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards this month.

Deadline confirmed the 48-year-old actor will host the 24th annual ceremony Jan. 13 in Santa Monica, Calif.

"I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the industry today," Diggs said.

"We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!" he added.

Broadcast Film Critics Association president Joey Berlin had nothing but praise for Diggs, who starred in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, along with the TV series Private Practice and Murder in the First.

"Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show," Berlin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "He promises to infuse the Critics' Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor, and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night."

The 2019 Critics' Choice Awards will air live on The CW from Barker Hangar. The Crown star Claire Foy will be honored with the #SeeHer Award, while producer Chuck Lorre will receive the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award.

Diggs stars in the new CW series All American, which premiered in October. He will also appear in the upcoming film A Choreographed Romance.