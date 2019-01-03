Wanna One alum Daniel Kang set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel has broken a record on Instagram previously held by Pope Francis.

Guinness World Records confirmed Thursday that Kang set a new record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram.

Kang reached 1 million followers Jan. 2 at 9:36 a.m. PT, just 11 hours and 36 minutes after sharing his first post on the photo-sharing site. Pope Francis reached 1 million followers in 12 hours in 2016.

The Wanna One alum boasted 1.3 million followers as of Thursday morning. His debut post was a smiling selfie Tuesday on New Year's Day.

"HELLO @thisisdaniel_k OPEN #KangDaniel," the star captioned the photo.

Kang's former Wanna One bandmate Yoon Ji-sung also joined Instagram this week. The 27-year-old singer had 696,000 followers as of Thursday morning.

Kang and Yoon joined Instagram on the heels of Wanna One's official disbandment. The group's contract with Swing Entertainment expired Dec. 31, although the band will perform at its farewell concerts Jan. 27-29.