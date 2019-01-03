Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Michael Schumacher, Eli Manning

Mel Gibson attends the 89th annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 6. The filmmaker turns 63 on January 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Germany's Michael Schumacher holds the winners trophy at the Formula One USGP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on July 2, 2006. He turns 50 on January 3. File Photo by Tom Russo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings, in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 90)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 87)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 (age 80)

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills and Nash in 1945 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) in 1946 (age 73)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 63)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 44)

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) in 1975 (age 44)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 38)