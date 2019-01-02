Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish apologized on social media for a comedy show she did in Miami. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish apologized on Twitter for a stand-up comedy show she had at the James L. Knight Center in Miami for New Year's Eve.

Haddish commented on her stand-up set Tuesday alongside a link to an article about the show from The Root.

The article, titled "Tiffany Haddish bombs, drinks with fans instead," mentioned how the comedian forgot some of her jokes onstage and how fans left early.

"Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again," Haddish said.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Haddish, after apologizing, received support on Twitter from fellow comedians such as Kathy Griffin, Marlon Wayans and Patton Oswalt, among others.

"This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs," Griffin said. "You are hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!"

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs.



You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

"And this too shall pass. We all bomb baby. ThTs a part of the journey. Embrace it. The same [expletive] you bombed with you'll get standing ovations for later. Love you," Wayans said.

"5 years ago I did a set at the Improv where 1/2 the audience walked out - 'cuz the comic before me killed SO hard they wanted to go to the bar and say hi to him. It's okay, and this will be a blip on what I promise will be a brilliant career. KEEP GOING," Oswalt said.