Trending Stories

Ricky Martin announces birth of daughter
Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during show in England
Judge orders Kevin Spacey to appear at Monday's arraignment
Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest brave rain for New Year's broadcast
'Stranger Things' Season 3 to premiere on July 4

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrity breakups of 2018

Latest News

Activating large silent genes allows bacteria to synthesize new molecules
Netflix pulls 'Patriot Act' episode in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing
Oil prices start year lower on oversupply, demand concerns
Six passengers get sick, throw up aboard Frontier flight from Cleveland to Tampa
Death toll rises to 19 in apartment building collapse in Russia
 
Back to Article
/