Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval office with President Donald Trump on October 11. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West issued more support for Trump on Twitter, stating that he would continue wearing his Make America Great Again hat. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Kanye West once again showed support for President Donald Trump on Twitter.

West, who had previously stated in October that he was distancing himself from politics, jumped right back into the subject on Tuesday across multiple tweets.

"Trump all day. Just so in 2019 you know where I stand," he said along with a tweet featuring dragon emojis that calls back to West previously stating that he and the president have dragon energy.

"They will not program me. Black are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me," he continued.

"From now on I'm performing with my [expletive] hat on. One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can't tell me what to do because I'm black," West concluded.

West also tweeted out the year 2024, seemingly in reference to how he has repeatedly said he wants to run for president someday.

West had met with Trump in October inside the oval office before a law was signed to update U.S. copyright laws.

West made headlines in December when he reignited his feud with Drake on Twitter, stating that the fellow rapper threatened him over the phone.