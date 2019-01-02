Gordon Ramsay is having another baby with Tana Ramsay following her miscarriage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Gordon Ramsay is going to be a dad of five.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef and television personality announced he's having another baby with wife Tana Ramsay in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Day.

Ramsay shared a video of his four children, Megan, 21, Holly, 19, Scott, 19 and Matilda, 17, wishing fans a happy new year. The clip ends with Tana showing her baby bump to the camera.

"And guess what? Happy new year because we've got another one coming! Oh my lord," Ramsay exclaims.

The happy news comes less than three years after Tana had a miscarriage at five months pregnant in June 2016.

"Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months," Ramsay announced on Facebook at the time.

Ramsay and his family also celebrated Holly and Scott's birthday this week. The chef dedicated a post to the twins Monday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party!!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday.... love dad x @_jackrams3y_ @hollyramsayy," he wrote.

Ramsay owns several restaurants, including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, and is known for the TV series Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef.