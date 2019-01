Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Christy Turlington, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 26. The actor turns 36 on January 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Christy Turlington delivers remarks on the economy and paid family leave at the YMCA on January 29, 2016, in New York City. The model turns 50 on January 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 79)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 72)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 71)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 44)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 32)