Bob Einstein, creator of Super Dave character, dead at 76

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Curb Your Enthusiasm regular and Super Dave Osborne creator Bob Einstein died Wednesday in California, his family announced. He was 76.

Einstein died after a recent cancer diagnosis, though his official cause of death was not revealed.

"R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever," his brother and fellow actor Albert Brooks said on Twitter.

Einstein won two Emmy Awards, one for writing for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, and the other as a producer for Van Dyke and Company, which won Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977. He also received a nomination for his work on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.

But Einstein is perhaps best known as the creator of Super Dave, a character that appeared on a variety of comedy and late-night talk shows, including The John Byner Comedy Hour, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, and most recently in the FX series Anger Management.

He also appeared in about two dozen episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as Marty Funkhouser.

Born Stewart Robert Einstein on Nov. 20, 1942, in Los Angeles, his parents were actor Thelma Reeds and comic, writer and actor Harry Einstein. He attended college at Chapman University and studied advertising.

Einstein got his first shot at the entertainment industry when he appeared on a local cable show, a performance that drew the attention of Tom Smothers.