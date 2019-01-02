Trending Stories

Ricky Martin announces birth of daughter
Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during show in England
Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest brave rain for New Year's broadcast
WWE Hall of Famer, interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dead at 76
Dax Shepard shares rare photo of wife Kristen Bell and daughters

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrity couples who got married in 2018

Latest News

Ex-NBA coach Blatt takes shot at Stephen A. over Mavs' Doncic
Bob Einstein, creator of Super Dave character, dead at 76
Researchers home in on better treatment options for adults with autism
Researchers develop two methods to treat seizures in Dravet syndrome
Ultima Thule is first contact binary to be explored by a spacecraft
 
Back to Article
/