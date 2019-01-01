Ricky Martin announces birth of daughter

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ricky Martin has announced the birth of his daughter.
"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia," Martin wrote on Instagram Monday.
The message captioned a photo focused on the newborn's tiny hands, each of which is held by one of her dads.
The baby is wearing a dusty rose-colored onesie. Her body and mouth can be seen, but not her entire face.
Martin and Jwan Yosef have been married for about a year. Martin became the father of twin sons Matteo and Valentino via a surrogate in 2008. He and Yosef are now raising them together.
🇪🇸Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. 🇬🇧 We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤