Ricky Martin announces birth of daughter

Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Darren Criss and Judith Light, winners of the award for Outstanding Limited Series award for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," appear backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ricky Martin (R) and Jwan Yosef have announced on Instagram the birth of their daughter. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ricky Martin has announced the birth of his daughter.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia," Martin wrote on Instagram Monday.

The message captioned a photo focused on the newborn's tiny hands, each of which is held by one of her dads.

The baby is wearing a dusty rose-colored onesie. Her body and mouth can be seen, but not her entire face.

Martin and Jwan Yosef have been married for about a year. Martin became the father of twin sons Matteo and Valentino via a surrogate in 2008. He and Yosef are now raising them together.