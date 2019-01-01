Judge orders Kevin Spacey to appear at Monday's arraignment

Actor Kevin Spacey, winner of Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "House of Cards," appears backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Executive producer and star Kevin Spacey arrives for the "House of Cards" For Your Consideration event in Beverly Hills on May 8, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

A judge has ordered Kevin Spacey to appear at his arraignment next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts judge has ordered actor Kevin Spacey to appear at his arraignment next week on a sexual assault charge.

The decision on Monday was in response to a motion Spacey filed asking permission to miss the proceeding.

"I am requesting that this court excuse my physical presence at the arraignment as I reside out-of-state and believe that my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case," Spacey's affidavit read.

Spacey said in his court papers that he intends to plead not guilty at Monday's arraignment.

Prosecutors announced last month that they were charging the Oscar-winning actor with felony indecent assault and battery stemming from an alleged encounter with a then-18-year-old at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

The same day the charge was made public, the fired House of Cards star posted a video on YouTube appearing to defend himself.

Spacey seems to adopt his character from the show to criticize the series' final season while at the same time defend his real-life persona from the allegations against him.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix drama amid sexual assault accusations from several men, starting with an allegation by actor Anthony Rapp who said Spacey drunkenly tried to seduce him decades ago when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.