Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during show in England

Marie Osmond's younger brother, entertainer Jimmy Osmond, has been hospitalized after he suffered a stroke on stage during a show in England. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Osmond's publicist said the entertainer was hospitalized in England after suffering a stroke on stage during a show at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

"On the evening of Thursday 27 December, after pushing through the evening's performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke," Osmond's representative said in a statement Monday.

Osmond, 55, is the brother of music stars Donny and Marie Osmond.

He was playing Captain Hook in a pantomime of Peter Pan when he fell ill, but he finished his performance and even signed autographs for admirers before accepting medical attention.

He reportedly will not return to the show, which is to wrap up Jan. 27. His understudy is taking over the part.

"Prayers for my brother Jimmy," Marie tweeted Monday.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my little brother, Jimmy. I love you, brother," Donny wrote in his own post.