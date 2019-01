Actors Josh Peck, Olivia Thirlby, Ben Kingsley, Mary Kate Olsen, and Aaron Yoo (L to R) attend the premiere of their movie "The Wackness" in Park City on January 18, 2008. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Josh Peck (L) and Jason Mitchell attend the 17th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Josh Peck has announced the birth of his first child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Drake & Josh and Grandfathered alum Josh Peck has announced the birth of his first child.

"Max Milo Peck," Peck, 32, captioned an Instagram photo of his newborn, who is seen snoozing and swaddled in a striped blanket.

Peck married Paige O'Brien in June 2017.

They announced they were expecting a baby in August 2018.

Peck's other acting credits include Mean Creek, Drillbit Taylor, The Wackness, Red Dawn and Danny Collins.