Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block braved the rain to perform on New Year's Eve for the estimated 1 million drenched revelers in New York's Times Square.

Other guests who performed on ABC's broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest -- many from remote locations -- included Ciara, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Weezer, Kane Brown, Bazzi, Lauren Alaina, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Macklemore and Skylar Grey.

Also in midtown Manhattan on Monday night were Carson Daly, Leslie Jones and Chrissy Teigen, who hosted NBC's New Year's Eve special, featuring appearances by Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Jones accidentally whacked Teigen in the face with her umbrella when they tried to embrace at midnight.

A fan posted a snippet of the video on Twitter and checked to make sure Teigen wasn't hurt.

"I'm okay!" Teigen replied.

She later jokingly offered the update: "7am. Heading back out to time's square to find my eyeball."

Broadcasters and revelers weren't bundled up like last year when it was 9 degrees Fahrenheit, the second-coldest ball drop on record. The coldest was 1 degre in 1917.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN's New Year's Eve countdown program, which included appearances by Gwen Stefani, Dave Chappelle, Patti LaBelle and Jack Black. The stars of the Broadway musicals The Band's Visit, Pretty Woman, Come From Away, Wicked and Tootsie also sang on the show.

Cohen made headlines when he revealed the gender of the baby he is expecting via surrogate.

"I cannot wait to meet this boy. ... I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family." #CNNNYE host @Andy Cohen reveals the gender of his baby, to be born via surrogate. https://t.co/utp9Qjojme pic.twitter.com/LD0FkYQ3lI — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2019

"I cannot wait to meet this boy," Cohen said. "I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family."