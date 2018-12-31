(L-R) Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness has split from Wilco Froneman. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has announced on Instagram he has split from boyfriend Wilco Froneman.

Van Ness made the announcement on Sunday alongside a shirtless photo of himself and a caption that references Ariana Grande's hit single about past relationships, "Thank U, Next."

"Rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove," the reality star said.

Van Ness went on to amend his caption and turn off comments on the post, telling his fans not to attack Froneman.

"Please don't go in on Wilco, he doesn't need the anger & I don't want to see him suffer so just know I'm all good & sometimes people break up - Love you all so much," Van Ness said.

Van Ness and Froneman, a rugby player, first made their relationship official in September at the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys where Queer Eye won three awards including Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Queer Eye also stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France. The makeover series follows the group, known as the Fab Five, as they help people change their appearances, homes, lifestyles and perspectives.

Netflix renewed Queer Eye for a third season in July. The series will return in 2019.

Celebrity breakups of 2018