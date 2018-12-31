Google rings in the New Year with new Doodle

Google welcomes New Year's Eve with a new Doodle that features cartoon elephants. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating New Year's Eve with a festive and animated Doodle.

Google's homepage features a pair of purple, cartoon elephants having a New Year's Eve party. One elephant is continually blowing up balloons with its trunk while the other is eating popcorn.

Google's logo rests at the top of the Doodle on a banner, next to a clock that has almost reached midnight.

"Let the New Year's Eve festivities commence! At the stroke of midnight, it's out with the old and in with the new," the company said.

Google has previously celebrated New Year's Eve by presenting an unhatched egg next to a group of birds that ended up being home to a group of turtles.

The Doodle for New Year's Eve 2017 featured a family of birds celebrating together. The artwork was a part of a series of Doodles about the bird family that also appeared on Christmas and New Year's Day.