Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. He turns 41 on December 31. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Ben Kingsley arrives at the 30th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 14, 2016. The actor turns 75 on December 31. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall, formulator of the Marshall Aid Plan for Europe following World War II and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne ("Three Coins In the Fountain, "Let It Snow") in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers (The Police) in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 75)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife (The Kinks) in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 72)

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 71)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 59)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 53)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 46)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 41)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 37)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 28)

-- Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 23)