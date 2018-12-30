LeBron James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center on December 12, 2016, in New York City. James turns 34 on December 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tyrese Gibson attends the 17th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. The actor/singer turns 40 on December 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 84)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 83)

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 81)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 78)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942 (age 76)

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 72)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 71)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 65)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 59)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 57)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 43)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 36)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 34)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 32)