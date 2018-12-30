Actor Dwayne Johnson accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year onstage at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena on February 11, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Movie star Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram this weekend a video of him presenting his mother Ata with a new home.

"This one felt good," Johnson wrote in a message accompanying the video. "Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another."

He added: "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it's 'Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants."

The video shows Johnson's mother crying tears of joy as she opens a card explaining the gift.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star hugs her and his toddler daughter Jasmine, who is playing with a toy, yells from across he room, "It's broken again," hilariously oblivious to the tender moment unfolding.

"It's broken again! We gotta fix it," Johnson tells his daughter with a laugh.

The video has gotten more than 2 million "likes" since it was posted Saturday.