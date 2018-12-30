'Absolutely Fabulous' actress June Whitfield dead at 93

June Whitfield has died at the age of 85. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- British television actress June Whitfield has died. She was 93.

The Absolutely Fabulous matriarch's agent confirmed Whitfield's Friday death to the BBC. The cause was not immediately reported.

Whitfield's screen credits include Terry and June, Carry On, Hancock's Half Hour, Friends, Doctor Who and EastEnders.

She also voiced the character of sleuth Miss Marple on BBC Radio for nearly a decade, Variety said.

Queen Elizabeth II granted her damehood last year.

"Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my http://adoration.You were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran," tweeted Julia Sawalha, who played Whitfield's granddaughter on Absolutely Fabulous.

"Sad news just in.. The brilliant and gorgeous June Whitfield has sadly passed away at the age of 93. Thoughts go out to her family and friends," AbFab co-star Joanna Lumley said on Twitter.

"RIP June Whitfield, telly legend and star of Carry On, Ab Fab and Terry & June. May you rest on an eternal sun lounger forever," tweeted filmmaker Edgar Wright.

"We are very sad to hear the absolutely fabulous Dame June Whitfield has died. A true icon of British comedy," the BAFTA organization wrote in its own post.

"So sad this evening. Such an incredible lady with the warmest heart. I was so nervous working with her but she had a way of making you feel comfortable and special. Thank you Dame June Whitfield," Spice Girl Emma Bunton said.