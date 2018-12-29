"The Conners" star Michael Fishman and his wife Jennifer Briner are divorcing after 19 years of marriage. Photo courtesy of ABC

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Roseanne and The Conners actor Michael Fishman and his wife Jennifer Briner filed for divorce this week after 19 years of marriage.

TMZ said Fishman and Briner requested joint physical and legal custody of their 16-year-old daughter. They have another child who is legally an adult.

Briner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason the marriage was ending, said UsMagazine.com.

The actor told TMZ he and his estranged wife have been in the process of amicably splitting up since June 2017.

Roseanne initially aired 1988-97. Fishman and the original cast returned for a revival this year, but the show was canceled after its star Roseanne Barr made racially charged remarks on Twitter.

A spinoff called The Conners and starring the entire Roseanne ensemble except for Barr is now running on ABC.