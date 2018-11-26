Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Online will launch in beta form for all Red Dead Redemption 2 players on Friday.

Red Dead Online is a separate, multiplayer online mode for Red Dead Redemption 2 that is being added to the best-selling game for free.

Rockstar Games will be releasing Red Dead Online first for owners of the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The mode will then be available on Wednesday for those who played the game on its first day of release followed by a Thursday launch for those who played during its first three days of release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hit store shelves on Oct. 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Red Dead Online is in beta form as Rockstar Games plans on continuing to update and fully flesh-out the mode.

"The launch of the Red Dead Online beta is the first step in what will be a continually expanding and dynamic world, and the beta period will allow us to deal with the inevitable turbulence of launching any online experience of this size and scale," Rockstar Games said in a statement.

"During this process, we will be looking to our dedicated and amazing community to help us report and fix problems, share ideas, and assist in shaping the future of the full Online experience. As with all of our releases, we will strive to make the launch of Red Dead Online the best it can possibly be, and we ask that the community share that spirit with us over the next weeks and months," the company continued.

Red Dead Online will feature cooperative and competitive gameplay options and a detailed, open world that can contain multiple players.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recently received multiple Game Awards nominations including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Performance. The ceremony is set to take place on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.