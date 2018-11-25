Roseanne Barr tweets: 'I'm fine' after health crisis 'hoax'

Roseanne Barr promotes her Lifetime television show "Roseanne's Nuts" in New York on July 13, 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Roseanne Barr took to Twitter this weekend to clear up rumors claiming she recently suffered a heart attack.

‏"I'm fine," Barr tweeted Sunday. "I was the victim of a prank. I've had no medical issues. I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing."

E! News reported a man who said he was Barr's assistant called Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan as he was filming a video and said Barr was ill.

The 66-year-old comedian has been keeping a low profile since she was famously fired from her revived, eponymous sitcom Roseanne for making a racially charged joke on social media. She apologized for her behavior, but the show was revamped as The Conners and killed off her character this fall.