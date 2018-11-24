Sean "Diddy" Combs receives his star with his girlfriend, model Kim Porter, and their children in Los Angeles on May 2, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his girlfriend Kim Porter arrive for the 77th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 27, 2005 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A funeral was held in Georgia on Saturday for fashion model Kim Porter.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter," he ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, wrote on Instagram.

Porter died at her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15 at the age of 47. An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause of her death was deferred, pending further testing.

People.com reported Combs -- the father of three of Porter's children -- was among the mourners at a viewing at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home Friday.

A funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Cascade Hills Church in Porter's hometown of Columbus, said an obituary from the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, which was posted on the funeral home's website. Porter was to be interred in nearby Evergreen Memorial Park.

