WWE Evolution: Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella collide

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey defended her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE's first-ever all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution.

Rousey and Bella met in the ring Sunday during the show's second main event. Nikki, with her twin sister Brie Bella in her corner, was able to dominate Rousey for part of the match thanks to Brie constantly getting involved.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet at one point lifted both Bellas up over her shoulder before slamming them both down hard. Rousey also threw Brie over the announce table during the match in order to even the odds.

Rousey, in the closing moments, applied her Armbar submission maneuver onto Nikki, causing the Total Divas star to tap out immediately. As Rousey reached the top of the entrance ramp, she was joined by all the women from across Raw, Smackdown and NXT in celebration of what they accomplished with Evolution.

Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Charlotte Flair in the first main event in a Last Woman Standing Match. The brutal contest could only be won after one superstar remained down for ten seconds.

Lynch and Flair went to war during the confrontation, using steel chairs, ladders, kendo sticks and tables. Flair put her former friend turned bitter rival through the ringer during the match, delivering a Swanton Bomb through a table to Lynch and applying her Figure-Eight Leglock using a ladder.

Lynch, who also had her attempt to escape foiled by Flair, tried to keep The Queen down by burying her underneath multiple announce table chairs. Flair, after emerging from the rubble, became incensed and attacked Lynch with a kendo stick in a blind rage.

Flair set up another table and climbed up the top turnbuckle. Lynch, recovered, however, and sent Flair flying through the table using a Powerbomb. The collision was enough to keep Flair down for ten seconds, making Lynch the winner.

Also at Evolution, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita faced off against Mickie James and Alicia Fox in a Tag Team Match. Fox was used as a substitute for Alexa Bliss who was unable to compete due to an injury.

Lita and Stratus looked impressive during the match, proving that they could still perform inside the ring. The WWE legends pulled out a number of their signature moves including Stratus using her Stratusfaction Bulldog.

The bout ended after Lita delivered a Twist of Fate to Fox followed by Stratus nailing James with a Chick Kick for the three count.

Other moments from WWE Evolution included Toni Storm defeating Io Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic; Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya defeating The Riott Squad; Shayna Baszler defeating Kairi Sane to become the new NXT Women's Champion; and Nia Jax winning a Battle Royal after last eliminating Ember Moon to earn a future championship match.

The Battle Royal featured a number of returning WWE legends including Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly, Molly Holly, Ivory and Torrie Wilson alongside current stars such as Asuka, Tamina, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Naomi and others.