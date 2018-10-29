Hilary Duff announces birth of daughter; shares photo

Musician Matthew Koma walks the red carpet at the 3rd annual IHEARTRADIO pool party in Miami Beach on June 27, 2014. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff arrives on the red carpet of The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff has given birth to her second child, a daughter. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Younger and Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff announced on Instagram Monday that she has given birth to a daughter.

"Banks Violet Bair [heart emoji] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," Duff captioned a photo of her standing by a window and smiling down at the blanket-swaddled newborn she is holding.

Her boyfriend Matthew Koma is behind them in the snapshot.

Duff first revealed she was pregnant with her second child in June. She also has a 6-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.