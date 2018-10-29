Gabrielle Union (L) with her husband Dwanye Wade arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gabrielle Union dressed up as singer Gwen Stefani for her 46th birthday party. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union paid homage to Gwen Stefani by dressing up as the singer for her '90s-themed birthday celebration.

Union posted on Instagram Sunday a video of herself in-costume as Stefani during the pop star's time as the lead singer of No Doubt. The outfit included a blonde wig, plaid pants and a crop trop with "Gwen" written across it.

The video features Union running down a set of stairs while rocking out to Stefani's "Just a Girl."

"@gabunion obviously this made me soooooo happy!!" Stefani said on Instagram where she reposted Union's video.

Union's birthday bash also included a performance by Lil Kim. The rapper was featured in a second video posted by Union performing her hit song "Crush on You" alongside the actress.

"Yes. In. Deed. EPIC NIGHT! Thank you @lilkimthequeenbee for being the legend you are," Union said.

Union's husband, NBA star Dwayne Wade, also uploaded a video from the party of himself and his wife singing along to Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin Down."

"Last night was AMAZING!!!" Wade said.

Union, born in 1972, turned 46 on Monday.