Entertainment News Aretha Franklin's dresses to go on auction in NYC By Danielle Haynes ( )

Stage dresses and accessories worn by 18-time Grammy winning singer/songwriter Aretha Franklin are on display at the Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City. | License Photo Included among the items is the dress Franklin wore to perform at former President Bill Clinton's second inauguration in 1997. | License Photo The auction includes more than 60 items from the Queen of Soul's closet. | License Photo License Photo Aretha Franklin died August 16 at the age of 76. | It's not just dresses on display, but shoes and other accessories that once belonged to Franklin. | License Photo Julien's Auctions is hosting the two-day auction titled "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll." | License Photo It's not just items belonging to Aretha Franklin up for auction. There will be more than 800 objects from the likes of David Bowie, Prince and Lou Reed. | License Photo The auction will take place November 10, 2018. | License Photo 0 of 0

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Dozens of stage outfits from Aretha Franklin's closet went on display this week in New York City ahead of a planned auction of iconic rock 'n' roll memorabilia next month. Dresses and accessories, including the outfit she wore at President Bill Clinton's second inauguration, will be among the "Icons and Idols" sale at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on Nov. 10. Julien's Auction House organized the sale.

"After she passed away, we got 60 items from a collector." said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's. "It was just in time for the auction catalog."

Also included in the auction will be more than 800 items of clothing and memorabilia once owned by the likes of David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Prince and Lou Reed.