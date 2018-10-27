Tiffany Haddish announces standup comedy tour

Comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is going on tour in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish has announced she will kick off her #SheReady stand-up comedy tour on Dec. 31 in Miami.

Haddish first revealed she is going on the road during her appearance on Thursday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She made headlines there when she and Fallon faced off for a lip sync battle in which Haddish pretended to sing "Afro Puffs" by The Lady of Rage and "Sex Machine" by James Brown, and Fallon performed Post Malone's "Psycho" and Deee-Lite's "Groove is in the Heart."

Haddish's comedy tour will run through March and include stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and several other cities.

Tickets are to go on sale Nov. 2 at LiveNation.com.

Haddish's film credits include Night School, The Oath, Nobody's Fool and Girls Trip. She also recently hosted Saturday Night Live and her own Netflix comedy special, and is the co-star of the TBS comedy sitcom The Last O.G.