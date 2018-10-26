Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, and Chuck Todd (L-R) attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dylan Dreyer attends the New York premiere of "Into the Storm" on August 4, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hoda Kotb (L) and Savannah Guthrie shared a photo with their kids on the famous "Sesame Street" stoop. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The moms of Today paid a special visit to Sesame Street set with their kids.

Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and weather anchor Dylan Dreyer shared a photo with their sons and daughters Thursday on Sesame Street's famous stoop.

Guthrie is parent to 4-year-old daughter Vale and 22-month-old son Charley. Kotb is mom to 20-month-old daughter Haley Joy, while Dreyer is parent to 22-month-old son Calvin.

"Toddler dream sequence. Our visit to Sesame Street airing soon!" Guthrie captioned the group picture.

Kotb posted the same snapshot on her own account.

"Coming soon xo," she wrote.

In addition, Dreyer visited Sesame Place, a Sesame Street theme park, in Langhorne, Pa., with Calvin and her husband, Brian Fichera, over the weekend. She shared a photo Saturday with several people in costume.

"I remember now why I loved @sesameplace so much as a kid! Oh...and Calvin had a blast too! #squadgoals #squatgoalsbri #gocalgo," she wrote.

Kotb replaced Matt Lauer as Guthrie's co-host in January following Lauer's sexual harassment scandal. Kotb and Guthrie said in the Aug. 26 issue of Parade that they've become as close as sisters since.

"It's really like going to work with one of your closest friends," Guthrie said. "We trust each other completely and we have each other's backs."

"All I want to do is send Hoda pictures of my kids, and all she wants to do is send me pictures of Haley, so it's fair," she added. "It's a total safe zone."