Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the ESPY Awards on July 13, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ciara (L) and Russell Wilson attend the ESPY Awards on July 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Russell Wilson (L), pictured with Ciara and her kids, dedicated a sweet post to the singer on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson is celebrating his "love" Ciara's 33rd birthday.

The 29-year-old NFL star marked the occasion Thursday by dedicating a sweet post to the "Dose" singer on Instagram.

Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, shared a family photo with Ciara and her kids. Ciara is parent to 17-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson and 4-year-old son Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future.

"My Love... every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives," Wilson wrote.

"Happy Birthday Baby. You just keep getting younger. I Love You. @ciara," he said.

Wilson surprised Ciara with a bouquet of flowers that evening following her concert with Bruno Mars in Los Angeles. Ciara posted a video of the backstage moment on Instagram.

"When bae surprises you after you get off the stage.. you jump on him," she wrote. "#Birthday Lovin is ALL I wanted and he gave it to me."

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and took a delayed honeymoon to Africa in July. Ciara said in the November issue of Cosmopolitan that she hopes her greatest achievement in 10 years is a successful marriage and family.

"No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire," she told the magazine. "But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom."