Kris Jenner supports Kanye West: I'm 'there to help'

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Kris Jenner is voicing her support for her son-in-law, Kanye West.

The 62-year-old television personality spoke out on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following West's recent social media activity and meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Kanye is an amazing son-in-law," she said of West, who married her daughter Kim Kardashian in May 2014. "He's an amazing dad, husband, friend and brother-in-law."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she can be supportive but can't control West's behavior on Twitter and elsewhere.

"My job as a mom is just to be there for my kids and be supportive and love them. You can't control what somebody else is doing. I can't always control what any of them do at any time," the star explained.

"I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be. He knows that we're there if he needs us," she added. "I just want to be there, be supportive and be there if he needs me. That's really where my heart is."

West met with Trump at the White House this month after praising the president on Saturday Night Live. Jenner said West's discussion with the president was "very spontaneous" and "so Kanye."

"He was sharing thoughts and things of himself," the star said. "But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately."

"Obviously, it would be great [if he were more private], but I have to be able to show him I'm here if he needs me -- we're all here if he needs us -- and we just want to help him be the best he can be," she added.

West is parent to 5-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old son Saint and 9-month-old daughter Chicago with Kardashian. Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with West and their family this week.