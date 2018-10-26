Iman (L), pictured with David Bowie, said she still considers the late singer her husband. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Iman says she will "never" remarry in the wake of David Bowie's death.

The 63-year-old model said in a new interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine PorterEdit that she still considers Bowie to be her husband nearly three years after the singer's death.

"I will never remarry," Iman declared. "I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, no, he is always going to be my husband."

"I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can't say never, but no, not now," she said.

Bowie died at age 69 in January 2016 following a battle with liver cancer. Iman acknowledged fan grief for the singer, but said she doesn't appreciate people taking photos while offering their condolences.

"I get the fans' grief, but it's not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father," the model said of Bowie, who was parent to daughter Alexandria with Iman and son Duncan with Angie Bowie.

"And sometimes, I don't want people to know how sad I am. People say to me, 'Oh, you're so strong.' I'm not strong -- I am just trying to keep it together," she shared.

Iman took to Instagram in June 2017 on what would have been her 25th wedding anniversary with Bowie. She shared a photo with the late singer, writing, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."