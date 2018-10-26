Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Hillary Clinton, Keith Urban

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900
-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906
-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919
-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942
-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945
-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 73)
-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 72)
-- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 71)
-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 65)
-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 64)
-- Bolivian President Evo Morales in 1959 (age 59)
-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 57)
-- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in 1961 (age 57)
-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 56)
-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 55)
-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 55)
-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 51)
-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 45)
-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 41)
-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 40)
-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 16)