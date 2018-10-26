Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Hillary Clinton, Keith Urban

Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton makes remarks at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., October 2. She turns 71 on October 26. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 73)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 64)

-- Bolivian President Evo Morales in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 57)

-- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 55)

-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 55)

-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 41)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 16)