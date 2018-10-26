Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the Grammy Awards on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen visited The First Purge Maze with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producer Andy Lassner. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen got a scare during a recent trip to a haunted house.

The 32-year-old model and television personality visited The First Purge maze at Universal Studios with The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of the outing during Thursday's episode of her show. DeGeneres sends Lassner to a haunted house each year ahead of Halloween.

Teigen and Lassner were surprised by a person in costume before they even entered the maze. The pair were spooked by people in costumes and masks as they made their way through the attraction.

"Look for holes. That's always a tell," Lassner advised Teigen.

"Wait, what are coming out of the holes?" she responded.

Teigen and Lassner laughed about the experience on Twitter following their visit.

"the compilation at the end, i am crying," Teigen wrote.

"Ugh. Here ya go sickos. I hope my humiliation makes your day a little bit better," Lassner added.

Teigen is the host of the Spike TV series Lip Sync Battle. She is parent to 2-year-old daughter Luna and 5-month-old son Miles with her husband, singer John Legend, and gave an update on Miles this week.