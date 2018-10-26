CNCO, Ozuna dominate 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Singer Leslie Grace arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Becky G arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Gloria Trevi arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christian Nodal appears backstage with his awards for Favorite Regional Mexican Artist and Favorite Regional Mexican Album for 'Me Deje Llevar,' at the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) Christopher Velez, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colon, Joel Pimentel, and Zabdiel de Jesus of CNCO appear backstage with their awards for Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Album for 'CNCO,' at the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- CNCO, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee shone bright on Thursday night as some of the industry's best Hispanic artists were celebrated at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

Becky G, Roselyn Sanchez, Gloria Trevi, Aracely Arámbula and Leslie Grace took helm of the night as hosts and performers, as the awards promised a healthy dose of "girl power" and delivered in kind.

"Celebrate that this year is different than past years, women can talk and even if they try to shut us up they can't," Grace said.

Brazilian artist Anitta kicked off the performances for the night, dazzling with her song "Medicina," which earned her the prize for Favorite Music Video later in the night.

Other performers included Christian Nodal, who won Favorite Artist and Favorite Album for the region of Mexico, Pitbull, who debuted a new song "Quiero Saber" and YouTuber LeLe Pons who made her first awards show performance.

Becky G and Grace took the stage with boyband CNCO to perform "Díganle." Becky G and CNCO were also big winners on the night as she won Favorite Urban Song for her collaboration with Bad Bunny, "Mayores," and the award for Favorite Female Singer.

CNCO took home awards Favorite Duo or Group, Favorite Artist - Pop, and Favorite Album - Pop for CNCO.

Other big winners included Bad Bunny, who won artist of the year and Ozuna who won Favorite Artist - Urban, and earned Album of the Year and Favorite Album - Urban for their release Odisea.

Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award and Sebastián Yatra earned the title of New Artist of the Year, voted by the fans.

Daddy Yankee won Favorite Male Artist and was honored with a special ICON award. He also delivered a performance of his song "Yo Contra Ti" in honor of breast cancer survivors.

Trevi also delivered an emotional performance of her song "Ella Soy Yo" after delivering a touching speech about the #MeToo movement.

"The man who abused me today is free," she said. "I was 15-years-old when I started living with beatings, abuse, deceit, 17 years of humiliation."

After the rest of the award were handed out Alvaro Soler, Flo Rida and Tini closed the show with a performance of "La Cintura."