Kylie Jenner attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner shared photos from her festive family outing with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought their daughter to visit her first pumpkin patch.

The 21-year-old television personality and 26-year-old rapper enjoyed a festive family outing with 8-month-old Stormi Webster on Wednesday.

Jenner shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a picture of Stormi sitting in a sea of pumpkins.

"first pumpkin patch," she wrote, adding a pumpkin emoji.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also captured a sweet moment between Scott and their daughter.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February. She told fans in a Snapchat Q&A this month that Stormi and Scott have a strong bond.

"They have this crazy connection," the star said.

"She's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't even see me, but it's cool. Whatever," she added.

Jenner also said she hopes to have another daughter in the future.

"I definitely want another girl," she said. "I want her to have a really feminine name. That's all I know."

Jenner and Scott first met during Coachella music festival in April 2017. People reported this month the couple are "very happy" together but not actively planning marriage or a wedding.

"They are busy taking care of Stormi," a source said. "And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible."