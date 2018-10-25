Trending Stories

Celine Dion poses with twin sons on their birthday: 'My sweet boys'
WWE Smackdown: Becky Lynch ambushes Charlotte Flair
'The People's Queen' to feature all Asian-American cast
'Wonder Woman 1984' pushed back to June 2020
Jamie Foxx cast in Netflix's 'Neo Yokio' Christmas special

Photo Gallery

 
Alec Baldwin, Nathan Lane attend the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Craig Robinson
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
On This Day: Japan uses kamikaze unit for first time
Defector: Sanctions have not curbed North Korea 'guest workers'
Orlando Bloom to read bedtime story on 'CBeebies'
 
Back to Article
/