Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Drake, Kevin Kline

Drake appears backstage with his awards during the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The singer turns 32 on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, nominated by the National Equal Rights Party, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 79)

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 71)

-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 70)

-- Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 1954 (age 64)

-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 38)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 37)

-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 35)

-- English soccer player Wayne Rooney in 1985 (age 33)

-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 32)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 31)