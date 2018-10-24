Celine Dion attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Celine Dion posted on Instagram a rare family photo of her twin sons Nelson and Eddy in celebration of their 8th birthday.

"My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx...," the singer captioned the image which also features her 17-year-old son Rene-Charles.

Dion holds up a mask in the shape of the number 8 while the twins both put up peace signs with their hands.

Dion's late husband, Rene Angelil, is the father of the twins. Angelil died in January 2016 following a battle with throat cancer.

Dion made headlines in September after she announced that she will bringing her Las Vegas residency at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a close in 2019. The music star started performing at the venue in March 2011.