Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Celine Dion posted on Instagram a rare family photo of her twin sons Nelson and Eddy in celebration of their 8th birthday.
"My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx...," the singer captioned the image which also features her 17-year-old son Rene-Charles.
Dion holds up a mask in the shape of the number 8 while the twins both put up peace signs with their hands.
Dion's late husband, Rene Angelil, is the father of the twins. Angelil died in January 2016 following a battle with throat cancer.
Dion made headlines in September after she announced that she will bringing her Las Vegas residency at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a close in 2019. The music star started performing at the venue in March 2011.
Mes chers garçons, vous avez 8 ans aujourd’hui et vous me rendez fière à tous les jours. Je vous aime de tout mon coeur et je vous souhaite un très joyeux anniversaire ! - Maman xx... . My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx… . 📸: @denisetruscello