Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel "Metiers d'Art Collection Paris Cosmopolite" show in Tokyo, Japan, on May 31, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Timothée Chalamet attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Beautiful Boy" on September 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp got close in New York last week.

People reported Monday the 22-year-old actor and 19-year-old actress and model were spotted kissing during a rainy outing Thursday.

Chalamet, who wore an all-black ensemble and pink baseball cap, was seen wrapping his arm around Depp as she pulled him in for a kiss. The actress sported light blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

E! News said Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp, enjoyed a meal at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in the East Village the same night. Sources said the pair showed PDA as they waited to order food.

"They were very sweet together," an insider said. "They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together."

Chalamet and Depp recently wrapped filming the Netflix movie The King. The pair sparked dating rumors in September after they were spotted together in Central Park in New York.

Chalamet previously dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon during their time at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Depp was previously in a relationship with model Ash Stymest.