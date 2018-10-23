Ryan Murphy (R) and David Miller attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Murphy donated $10 million to the children's hospital where his son was treated for cancer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy is going public about his younger son's cancer battle.

The 52-year-old producer said in an Instagram post Monday that 4-year-old Ford is "thriving" today after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age two.

"I'd like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family's lives. Two years ago, this sweet little boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma... an often fatal pediatric cancer," Murphy recounted.

"Ford's cancer -- an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball -- was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby," he said. "From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures."

The American Horror Story creator credited Children's Hospital Los Angeles with Ford's recovery. He announced he will donate a hospital wing and $10 million to the facility as a tribute to his son.

"No child is turned away at Children's Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford," the star wrote.

Murphy is parent to Ford and 5-year-old son Logan with his husband, photographer David Miller. He previously recalled a scare where an 11-month-old Ford stopped breathing in the middle of the night.

"We called 911," the star said at the Television Critics Association press tour in January, according to People. "There were four responders. They were incredibly calm and nurturing ... They brought him back to life."

Murphy said the experience with the first responders inspired his new Fox series, 9-1-1. The producer is also known for the shows Glee, American Crime Story, Feud and Pose.